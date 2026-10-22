Ilhan Omar reveals details of federal raid, plans to move out of DC home

The Brief Rep. Ilhan Omar shared new details about the Oct. 12 federal raid on her Washington, D.C., home during an interview with MS Now. Omar said as many as 25 agents searched her home for several hours and seized 17 items. The congresswoman plans to move out of the home, citing safety concerns after her address became public, as well as ongoing death threats.



Rep. Ilhan Omar is speaking out about the federal raid on her Washington, D.C., home, sharing details about the search and revealing plans to move out over safety concerns.

Ilhan Omar describes federal raid

The backstory:

Federal agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12 as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations involving her immigration and citizenship paperwork.

During an interview with MS Now on Wednesday, Omar described the search as "intrusive but polite" and shared details about what happened.

What they're saying:

Omar recalled federal agents pounding on the doors early in the morning. She said her first thought was that "something was on fire" and that it took some time to understand what was happening.

"Well, you don't show up to somebody else's house that early in the morning unless you're trying to freak them out," Omar said. "And it obviously did freak all of us out."

Omar said her husband answered the door, and agents presented a search warrant after she asked to see one. According to Omar, as many as 25 agents participated in the search, which lasted approximately four to five hours.

What agents took:

Omar questioned the length of the search, noting the warrant largely focused on electronic devices, and described the items seized as "bizarre." Agents reportedly took 17 items, including several phones, notebooks belonging to her husband, a camera and a Somali-language children's book.

"I don't think anybody still has an understanding of what is happening. I mean, it doesn't make any sense that they would raid a house to take my phone â€¦ So to come that early to take my phone just sounded obnoxious. It still sounds obnoxious."

Fox News previously reported that agents seized Omar's passport and that investigators obtained her DNA as part of the federal investigation. However, during Wednesday's interview, Omar denied that agents collected DNA during the search of her home.

Plans to move out of DC home

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota congresswoman said she plans to move out of her Washington, D.C. home, citing concerns about her family's safety.

"Obviously, I can't continue to live there," Omar told MS Now. "So, we have to figure out where to move to because our address has been public, and with the death threats that I deal with, itâ€™s no longer going to be feasible to be in that house and have my kids visiting off and on, having people track them."

Omar continues to deny wrongdoing amid the ongoing federal investigation.

"I'm confident in my truth," Omar said. "I'm confident in the fact that I didn't do anything wrong."