Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Wright County, Isanti County, Pope County, Waseca County, Martin County, McLeod County, Douglas County, Sibley County, Morrison County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Dakota County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Freeborn County, Stevens County, Renville County, Le Sueur County, Kanabec County, Meeker County, Chisago County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Goodhue County, Stearns County, Redwood County, Ramsey County, Nicollet County, Blue Earth County, Rice County, Washington County, Benton County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, Hennepin County, Brown County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Eau Claire County, Polk County, Barron County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County, Buffalo County
2
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County, Lyon County, Murray County, Cottonwood County

Ilhan Omar’s home raided: Feds reportedly seek to strip citizenship, deport

By
FOX 9
Ilhan Omar
Published October 15, 2026 9:51 PM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 9:51 PM CDT
Rep. Ilhan Omar slams federal search on home
Rep. Ilhan Omar slams federal search on home

Rep. Ilhan Omar slams federal search on home

Federal investigators searched the Washington home of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday, seizing her phone and taking away boxes of evidence as part of an effort to strip her citizenship and deport her, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Omar has denied all wrongdoing, calling the search an "outrageous abuse of power" and an attempt to target political enemies, while immigration experts note the legal burden on the government to prove fraud in court is exceedingly high.

The Brief

    • On Monday, federal agents carried boxes of evidence out of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home.
    • The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that investigators were building a case to strip her citizenship and deport her.
    • Omar has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, called the search an "outrageous abuse of power" and said she "will not be silenced."

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 9) - Federal investigators raided Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home on Monday as part of an effort to strip her citizenship and eventually deport her, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Federal search and political reaction around Ilhan Omar

Boxes of evidence:

Federal investigators seized Omar's phone, and they have subpoenaed her relatives. They also carried boxes of evidence out of her Washington home on Monday.

Timing near election:

The search was unusual because federal investigators have historically avoided such actions against political candidates within 60 days of an election. The raid came just over three weeks before Election Day.

Omar has repeatedly denied wrongdoing with her immigration paperwork. She called the search "an outrageous abuse of power" and a "weaponization of federal law enforcement."

A day after the raid, President Donald Trump said: "I think she’s a terrible person. I think she’s a terrible congresswoman. I don’t think she loves our country at all."

Ilhan Omar raid sparks Hatch Act lawsuit
Ilhan Omar raid sparks Hatch Act lawsuit

Ilhan Omar raid sparks Hatch Act lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by Democracy Defenders Fund challenges the federal raid of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar's D.C. home, claiming the search violated the Hatch Act.

Citizenship questions and legal hurdles in the case

Paperwork is at the center:

The Wall Street Journal reported that investigators were looking into possible fraud in Omar's immigration paperwork. The report said investigators were examining whether Omar's father changed her age on her citizenship application, making her 17 at the time and automatically qualifying her to become naturalized with him.

The Journal reported that the Trump administration aims to denaturalize Omar and eventually deport her. Omar said the effort is "an attempt to target political enemies" and added that she "will not be silenced."

Twin Cities-based immigration attorney Ana Pottratz Acosta said the government would need to prove in court that Omar or her father lied on immigration forms before Omar became a citizen in 2000.

"It would be very difficult. The burden is on the government," she said. "They would have the burden of establishing that Representative Omar, who was a child when she acquired citizenship, or her father, who passed away in 2020, committed fraud at some point in the process."

The backstory:

Omar was born in Somalia in 1982 and immigrated with her family to the United States in 1995. She became a naturalized citizen in 2000, when she was 17.

By the numbers:

Denaturalization is rare. Between 1968 and 2013, the government stripped citizenship from fewer than 150 people, according to congress.gov.

"No reasonable person would have lied about a date of birth to have your child acquire citizenship when they very easily just could’ve gone through another process that isn’t that big of a deal," said Acosta.

What we don't know:

The scope of the federal investigation remains unclear. The Justice Department has only said that it conducted a court-authorized search as part of a criminal investigation.

The Source: FOX 9's Mike Manzoni, The Wall Street Journal and an interview with immigration attorney Ana Pottratz Acosta.

Ilhan Omar