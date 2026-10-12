Feds search Ilhan Omar's home amid criminal investigation

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The Brief Federal agents searched U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's home early Monday morning. The Department of Justice says the search is connected to an ongoing criminal investigation. This is a developing story.



Federal agents searched the home of Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar early Monday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's home searched

The backstory:

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived at Omar's home around 6 a.m. Monday, according to Fox News.

"Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told FOX 9.

Fox News Digital reports the search is connected to a criminal investigation involving Omar's immigration paperwork which was completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.

FOX 9 has reached out to Rep. Omar's office for comment.

Federal agents executing a search warrant at Rep. Ilhan Omar's home. (FOX 9)

Minnesota leaders respond

What they're saying:

Some Minnesota leaders are speaking out following the raid of Rep. Omar's home.

A statement from Sen. Tina Smith read in part, "I’m outraged by this attack on Representative Omar. Trump and his DOJ have a bizarre obsession with tearing down Minnesota, our leaders and our communities. This latest action, even as voting has already started in Minnesota, is a transparent attempt to interfere in our elections … Minnesota won’t stand for it."

Gov. Tim Walz also spoke out against the raid, writing on X, "Americans see this for what it is - President Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election."

The other side:

Republican Congressman Tom Emmer gave his support of the search warrant, writing on X, "Nobody is above the law. HSI just executed a search warrant at Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home. We look forward to learning more details about this raid and investigation. ACCOUNTABILITY IS COMING!"

This is a developing story, check back for updates.