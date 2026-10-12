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Feds search Ilhan Omar's home amid criminal investigation

By  and FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Ilhan Omar
Updated October 12, 2026 11:09 AM CDT Published October 12, 2026 7:51 AM CDT
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Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, during a news conference ahead of the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. President Donald Trump needs his State of the Union address Tue

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The Brief

    • Federal agents searched U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's home early Monday morning.
    • The Department of Justice says the search is connected to an ongoing criminal investigation.
    • This is a developing story.

(FOX 9) - Federal agents searched the home of Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar early Monday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar's home searched 

The backstory:

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived at Omar's home around 6 a.m. Monday, according to Fox News.

"Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told FOX 9. 

Fox News Digital reports the search is connected to a criminal investigation involving Omar's immigration paperwork which was completed by Omar's late father when she was a child. 

FOX 9 has reached out to Rep. Omar's office for comment. 

Federal agents executing a search warrant at Rep. Ilhan Omar's home.  (FOX 9)

Minnesota leaders respond

What they're saying:

Some Minnesota leaders are speaking out following the raid of Rep. Omar's home. 

A statement from Sen. Tina Smith read in part, "I’m outraged by this attack on Representative Omar. Trump and his DOJ have a bizarre obsession with tearing down Minnesota, our leaders and our communities. This latest action, even as voting has already started in Minnesota, is a transparent attempt to interfere in our elections … Minnesota won’t stand for it."

Gov. Tim Walz also spoke out against the raid, writing on X, "Americans see this for what it is - President Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election."

The other side:

Republican Congressman Tom Emmer gave his support of the search warrant, writing on X, "Nobody is above the law. HSI just executed a search warrant at Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home. We look forward to learning more details about this raid and investigation. ACCOUNTABILITY IS COMING!"

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

The Source: This story uses information from Fox News and a statement from the Department of Justice.

Ilhan OmarCrime and Public Safety