Feds search Ilhan Omar's home amid criminal investigation
(FOX 9) - Federal agents searched the home of Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar early Monday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Rep. Ilhan Omar's home searched
The backstory:
Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived at Omar's home around 6 a.m. Monday, according to Fox News.
"Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told FOX 9.
Fox News Digital reports the search is connected to a criminal investigation involving Omar's immigration paperwork which was completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.
FOX 9 has reached out to Rep. Omar's office for comment.
Federal agents executing a search warrant at Rep. Ilhan Omar's home. (FOX 9)
Minnesota leaders respond
What they're saying:
Some Minnesota leaders are speaking out following the raid of Rep. Omar's home.
A statement from Sen. Tina Smith read in part, "I’m outraged by this attack on Representative Omar. Trump and his DOJ have a bizarre obsession with tearing down Minnesota, our leaders and our communities. This latest action, even as voting has already started in Minnesota, is a transparent attempt to interfere in our elections … Minnesota won’t stand for it."
Gov. Tim Walz also spoke out against the raid, writing on X, "Americans see this for what it is - President Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election."
The other side:
Republican Congressman Tom Emmer gave his support of the search warrant, writing on X, "Nobody is above the law. HSI just executed a search warrant at Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home. We look forward to learning more details about this raid and investigation. ACCOUNTABILITY IS COMING!"
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: This story uses information from Fox News and a statement from the Department of Justice.