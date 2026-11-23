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The Brief A Rosemount police officer was injured Sunday night when a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car during a traffic stop. The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. near Clayton Avenue and Courthouse Boulevard. Police said the officer inside the marked squad had minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.



A Rosemount officer is expected to recover after police say a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car during a traffic stop while the officer was inside the vehicle.

Rosemount officer injured during traffic stop

What we know:

Rosemount police say shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 22 near Clayton Avenue and Courthouse Boulevard, an officer was sitting inside a fully-marked squad car with emergency lights activated during a traffic stop when a passing vehicle hit the squad.

Authorities say the officer had minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The department said the officer was able to return home to loved ones, and no other officers or motorists were hurt.

Police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation.

Holiday driving warning after squad crash

What they're saying:

Rosemount police said the crash was preventable and tied it to a broader warning as the holiday season begins, when the department says it typically sees more impaired driving.

What's next:

Police urged people to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or make other arrangements to get home safely. Rosemount police also reminded drivers about Minnesota's Move Over Law, telling motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks and stranded motorists.

What we don't know:

The officer and driver were not named.