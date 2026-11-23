The Brief The Minnesota State Fair will hold a one-day ticket flash sale on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with admission priced at $15 — the lowest you will find from festival organizers. After the flash sale, 2027 pre-fair admission tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 30, for $17. The 2027 State Fair will run from Aug. 26–Sept. 6.



The Minnesota State Fair is bringing back its one-day flash sale, offering general admission tickets for the lowest price you'll find from organizers.

Minnesota State Fair flash sale

Dig deeper:

State Fair organizers say the annual one-day admission flash sale returns Tuesday, Nov. 24, with tickets priced at $15, while supplies last.

Tickets can be found at the State Fair admissions page and will be sent via email or text message, with a limit of 12.

Why you should care:

If you miss the flash sale window, fair officials say 2027 pre-fair admission tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 30, at a discount price of $17.

The flash sale price was $14 in 2024, and $13 in 2023.

Organizers have not revealed 2027 gate admission prices.