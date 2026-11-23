Minnesota State Fair flash sale brings back lowest 1-day ticket offer
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair is bringing back its one-day flash sale, offering general admission tickets for the lowest price you'll find from organizers.
Minnesota State Fair flash sale
Dig deeper:
State Fair organizers say the annual one-day admission flash sale returns Tuesday, Nov. 24, with tickets priced at $15, while supplies last.
Tickets can be found at the State Fair admissions page and will be sent via email or text message, with a limit of 12.
Why you should care:
If you miss the flash sale window, fair officials say 2027 pre-fair admission tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 30, at a discount price of $17.
The flash sale price was $14 in 2024, and $13 in 2023.
Organizers have not revealed 2027 gate admission prices.
The Source: Press release provided by Minnesota State Fair organizers.