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Man, 19, charged in fatal Minneapolis Lyndale Avenue South shooting

By McCall Vickers
FOX 9
Minneapolis
Published July 24, 2026 3:17 PM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 3:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Markez Patton, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested and charged in connection to the June 21 shooting in the Wedge Co-op parking lot on Lyndale Avenue South.
    • Patton is charged on multiple counts, including second-degree murder.
    • Patton was arrested on July 19 for a separate offense when he fled police after a traffic stop.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to a June 21 fatal shooting in the Wedge Co-op parking lot on Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis. 

Charges filed in deadly July 21 Lyndale Avenue South shooting

What we know:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Markez Patton, 20, of Minneapolis with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of ineligible possession of firearm or ammo, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. 

Around 1:20 a.m. on June 21, police responded to reports of a shooting at the Wedge Co-op parking lot on the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South.  

Officers found one man with gunshot wounds and who was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. Another person self-transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to the charges, Patton was seen on surveillance video allegedly firing a gun at both victims from the shooting on June 21.  

He was arrested on July 19, when he fled police following a traffic stop. 

Police stopped Patton and other passengers on July 19 around 1:30 a.m. for a broken taillight. When police ordered them to exit the vehicle, Patton allegedly fled the scene on foot. He was arrested a block away from the original stop. Police found a firearm near his arrest.  

He was charged with one count of possessing a machine gun, trigger activator or machine gun conversion kit and another count of illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition. 

Patton is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. 

MinneapolisCrime and Public Safety