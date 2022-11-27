Icy road conditions led to crash that killed 2 teens in northern Minnesota

Two Wisconsin teenagers were killed in a crash while driving on an icy highway near Duluth early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. in Carlton County as the 19-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were heading southbound on Highway 23, not far from the Wisconsin border.

While approaching a bend in the road, the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control of the car. The vehicle went off the highway and came to a stop in a ditch.

The two teens died in the crash, according to the report.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 19-year-old and 14-year-old were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the car's airbags did not go off.

While the state patrol’s report did not say whether the teens were siblings, a GoFundMe started by a family friend stated they are. The funds raised will "help the family with the unthinkable expense of a funeral and time away from work to deal with the tragic loss," the page reads.