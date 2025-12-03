LIVE UPDATES: ICE operations in Minneapolis reportedly starting Wednesday

The Brief Immigration enforcement operations are reportedly beginning in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Twin Cities leaders said on Tuesday as many as 100 federal agents were responding to the Twin Cities metro to target undocumented Somali residents. This comes after President Trump has become increasingly focused on Somalis, saying this week he doesn't want them in the United States.



Immigration enforcement operations reportedly beginning in Minneapolis on Wednesday, a day after Twin Cities leaders said as many as 100 federal agents had responded to the metro to target undocumented Somali residents.

This comes as the Trump Administration has become increasingly focused on people of Somalian descent living in Minnesota and the United States. On Tuesday, Trump said he did not want Somali immigrants in the country.

"They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country," Trump said. "Their country is no good for a reason."

Minnesota is home to the United States' largest Somali community.

Find live updates on reported ICE enforcement in Minnesota, and the community's response to it, below.

11 a.m. - Deportation rally

A rally is being held outside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport calling for an end to deportation flights out of Minnesota.

9 a.m. - Community response planned

A community response is planned for 3 p.m. on Wednesday. A press release says elected officials and community leaders will denounce "the targeted deployment of ICE against Somali-Americans and Donald Trump’s hateful, threatening statements about the community."