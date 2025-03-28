ICE detains U of M student at Twin Cities campus, officials say

The Brief U of M officials have confirmed a graduate student was detained by ICE at a residence near its Twin Cities campus this week. A statement provided by U of M President Rebecca Cunningham sent to students says, "the university had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities." The statement says that its campus departments of public safety do not enforce federal immigration laws, and its officers do not inquire about an individual’s immigration status.



The University of Minnesota has confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials detained a graduate student enrolled on our Twin Cities campus this week.

U of M student detained by ICE

What we know:

A statement provided by U of M President Rebecca Cunningham sent to students says, "The university had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities" before the student was detained at their off-campus residence on March 27.

The statement says that its campus departments of public safety, including UMPD, do not enforce federal immigration laws, and its officers do not inquire about an individual’s immigration status.

The university says it will take steps to ensure students are connected to resources and support, such as Student Legal Services and International Student and Scholar Services.

"We understand how distressing this news may be for members of our university community," the statement reads.

What we don't know:

The university says they are actively working to gather more details about the incident.

What they're saying:

Senator Doron Clark (DFL-Minneapolis) responded to the incident with the following statement:

"I am saddened and angered that ICE is operating around the University of Minnesota. Our campuses should be a safe place for all students, staff, and visitors. I will be monitoring the situation closely, and encourage folks to stay vigilant and well-informed. We must stand up against the Trump administration’s senseless demonization of our friends, family and neighbors."