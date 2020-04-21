ICE detainees fear COVID-19 in Minnesota county jails

article

Immigration detainees are speaking out over what they claim are deteriorating conditions inside county jails that put them at risk of COVID-19.

Now protesters are trying to raise awareness of the situation.

“What they are doing to us is not right,” said Omar Osman from inside the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Although Osman has won two appeals on his case, he is waiting indefinitely to be deported back to Somalia, which he says puts his life in jeopardy. In the meantime, he is concerned about what this virus could do to him inside the jail.

“Everybody is together, everybody is in this unit,” he said. “We are all together, we don’t even know who has the coronavirus.”

A protest was held Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in St. Paul to bring awareness about the current realities for inmates like Osman.

Advertisement

Immigration attorneys told FOX 9 a class action lawsuit brought forth by dozens of inmates at Sherburne County Jail argues for their release to protect their lives. Osman is not part of that, but his lawyer is hopeful ICE takes a look at his case individually and decides to release him for his safety.

An ICE spokesperson told FOX 9 the facilities that house detainees are taking necessary precautions to protect inmates, like isolating those with any symptoms.

So far, ICE has released 700 individuals nationwide due to the outbreak after evaluating their immigration history, criminal record and their health risks.

With a young family at home, Osman fears he could die in jail.

“I’m exhausted,” he said. “I have a family. I have a life. I have children.”