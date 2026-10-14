I-394 closure: Eastbound Minneapolis lanes shut down Oct. 16-19

The Brief Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, eastbound Interstate 394 (I-394) will close between Interstate 94 (I-94) and downtown Minneapolis until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). MnDOT said I-94 will stay open, but exit ramps at 3rd Avenue, 4th Street, North 6th Street and North 12th Street will close. Officials said the closure will allow bridge painting on a project repairing more than 30 bridges that carry I-394 and I-94.



Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, eastbound I-394 into downtown Minneapolis will close through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, according to MnDOT.

Eastbound I-394 closure details

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, crews will close eastbound I-394 between I-94 and downtown Minneapolis through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency said I-94 will remain open during the closure.

Local perspective:

MnDOT said the exit ramps at 3rd Avenue, 4th Street, North 6th Street and North 12th Street will also close. The agency said drivers can use detour maps on the project website.

Timeline:

MnDOT said the weekend closure will allow crews to safely paint the bridges. The agency said that work requires dry and relatively warm conditions, and all construction activity and traffic impacts are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Bridge project milestones and next steps

What's next:

The work is part of a major project repairing more than 30 bridges that carry I-394 and I-94, according to MnDOT.

"Crews have been making great progress on this important project and work is on track to be completed in November. This weekend closure is a big milestone as it is the final-scheduled weekend closure of I-394 for this project," said Tim Nelson, construction, surveys and materials director at MnDOT Metro District.

What's next:

Following the Oct. 16–19 closure, motorists can expect occasional overnight directional closures of I-394, according to MnDOT. Nelson said the project is on track to be completed in November.

What you can do:

MnDOT urged drivers to stay attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present. The agency said drivers can check 511 for real-time traffic updates, plan for additional travel time and sign up for email updates on the I-394 project website.