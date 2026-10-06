I-94, I-394 closed from Oct. 9-12 for bridge painting before winter

The Brief MnDOT says westbound I-394 and eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12. The closure will allow crews to safely paint several westbound I-394 bridges, including I-394 entrance ramps from 3rd Avenue, 5th Street, Twins Way and Linden Avenue. MnDOT says one final weekend closure is planned for eastbound Interstate 394 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, weather permitting.



Two major Minneapolis freeway segments are set to close this weekend as crews continue bridge work before winter arrives.

I-94, I-394 closure

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), from 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, crews will close portions of westbound I-394 and eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis, so crews can safely paint several westbound I-394 bridges.

The closure also includes westbound I-394 entrance ramps from 3rd Avenue, 5th Street, Twins Way and Linden Avenue.

Dig deeper:

During the same weekend, eastbound I-94 between Highway 55 and I-394 will close so crews can patch, seal and complete other needed bridge deck repairs, MnDOT says. Drivers will be detoured to Highway 55, Highway 100 and I-394 throughout the closures.

MnDOT says the work is part of a larger project along I-394 and I-94 that includes repairing and restoring 34 bridges and ramps as crews move toward completion in November.

What's next:

As per usual in Minnesota, MnDOT says all projects are dependent on weather conditions.

You can check for the latest updates on its project page.