I-94, I-394 closed from Oct. 9-12 for bridge painting before winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two major Minneapolis freeway segments are set to close this weekend as crews continue bridge work before winter arrives.
I-94, I-394 closure
What we know:
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), from 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, crews will close portions of westbound I-394 and eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis, so crews can safely paint several westbound I-394 bridges.
The closure also includes westbound I-394 entrance ramps from 3rd Avenue, 5th Street, Twins Way and Linden Avenue.
Dig deeper:
During the same weekend, eastbound I-94 between Highway 55 and I-394 will close so crews can patch, seal and complete other needed bridge deck repairs, MnDOT says. Drivers will be detoured to Highway 55, Highway 100 and I-394 throughout the closures.
MnDOT says the work is part of a larger project along I-394 and I-94 that includes repairing and restoring 34 bridges and ramps as crews move toward completion in November.
What's next:
As per usual in Minnesota, MnDOT says all projects are dependent on weather conditions.
You can check for the latest updates on its project page.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.