I-35W to close in Minneapolis, Roseville beginning Oct. 13

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and continuing through Monday at 5 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plans to close a several-mile stretch of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis and Roseville.



According to an announcement, MnDOT will close the stretch of highway between the 26th Street overpass in Minneapolis and Highway 280 in Roseville to allow construction crews to make bridge repairs, repair pavement, remove graffiti, and repair guardrails.

Construction activities will be weather and schedule permitting.

An alternative travel route for commuters will be to use eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound Highway 280 as a detour.

For more information on the closure and real-time travel information, visit 511.