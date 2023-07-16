I-35E wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously hurt in Eagan

An early Saturday morning crash along I-35E in Eagan killed a wrong-way driver and left three family members in the other vehicle seriously hurt, Minnesota State Patrol reports.

Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash on I-35E near Cliff Road shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Troopers say it appears a Toyota Celica, driven by 28-year-old Nraughli Vang, entered I-35E going the wrong way, northbound in the southbound lanes, at Cliff Road. Shortly after getting on the highway, Vang struck a GMC Yukon that was hauling a boat.

Vang was rushed to Regions Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The people in the GMC, a family from Albert Lea, all suffered serious injuries, Minnesota State Patrol says. They were identified as 60-year-old Nancy Heideman and her two passengers 57-year-old Randy Heideman and 25-year-old Desirae Heideman.

The Heideman are all being treated at Regions Hospital.

As for Vang, troopers say alcohol was a factor in the crash.