Minneapolis police officers involved in fatal shooting identified

The Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot an armed man earlier this week have been identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the three Minneapolis police officers who fired their weapons, killing Michael Warren Ristow, 39, of Bloomington on June 12 as:

Enoch Langford, who has four years of law enforcement experience.

Abdirizaq Mumin, who has almost two years of law enforcement experience.

Chaz Wilson, who has five years of law enforcement experience.

All three officers are on "critical incident leave," according to the BCA.

According to the BCA, Minneapolis police responded to a 911 caller who reported being threatened by a man with a gun. When the police arrived, they saw Ristow, and tried to make contact with him, but he ran away. Police chased Ristow and told him he was under arrest.

"Ristow came up to a fence line and turned toward the officers with a gun in his hand," the BCA said in a press release. "All three officers fired, striking Ristow."

Ristow died at the hospital. None of the officers were injured.

The BCA did recover cartridge casings and two handguns that were determined to have been stolen.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident. The Minneapolis Police Department previously said the footage would be released.

The BCA is investigating the incident.