Hy-Vee scraps plans for five metro locations

Citing a new long-term growth plan, grocery retailer Hy-Vee announced it is scrapping plans for five future metro locations.

The five proposed sites in Farmington, Chaska, Blaine, West St. Paul, and Maple Grove will not be moving forward as Hy-Vee pursues a plan to build larger stores father apart.

"A lot has changed since we first acquired these locations," Jeremy Gosch, president and chief operating officer at Hy-Vee said in a release. "As customers’ shopping patterns have changed over the pandemic, we’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats that these current sites simply are not able to accommodate."

Hy-Vee currently operates 13 stores in the metro.