Hwy 169 northbound lanes blocked after fatal, wrong-way crash near Belle Plaine
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northbound lanes along Highway 169 near Belle Plaine, Minn. are shut down following a fatal, wrong-way crash on Monday afternoon.
What do we know?
Troopers responded shortly before 1 p.m. for the crash along Highway 169 near Belle Plaine Trail, just south of the City of Belle Plaine.
Officials say a Chevy Equinox was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a Silverado.
What don't we know
Right now, troopers are calling the wreck a fatal crash but it's not clear who was killed.
It's also not clear how the Equinox's driver ended up in the wrong lanes.
This is a developing story and FOX 9 will have updates when more information is made available.