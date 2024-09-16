Hwy 169 northbound lanes blocked after fatal, wrong-way crash near Belle Plaine

Northbound lanes along Highway 169 near Belle Plaine, Minn. are shut down following a fatal, wrong-way crash on Monday afternoon.

What do we know?

Troopers responded shortly before 1 p.m. for the crash along Highway 169 near Belle Plaine Trail, just south of the City of Belle Plaine.

Officials say a Chevy Equinox was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a Silverado.

What don't we know

Right now, troopers are calling the wreck a fatal crash but it's not clear who was killed.

It's also not clear how the Equinox's driver ended up in the wrong lanes.

This is a developing story and FOX 9 will have updates when more information is made available.