Hunter Biden pardon: Dean Phillips accuses Biden, Trump of abusing powers, urges reform

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday he issued a pardon for his son Hunter Biden, who was scheduled to be sentenced later this month on federal gun and tax convictions. U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minnesota) took to social media on Monday and accused President-elect Donald Trump and President Biden of abusing the power of pardoning.



U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden, saying recent U.S. presidents have "abused" the power of pardoning and called for reforms.

What we know

On Monday morning, Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, posted on X addressing President Biden issuing a pardon for his son Hunter Biden, who was facing sentencing later this month for federal gun and tax convictions.

He took aim at both President-elect Donald Trump and President Biden, accusing them of misusing the presidential pardon powers.

"Two things can be true at once: Neither Hunter Biden nor Donald Trump would have been charged with certain crimes had they not been political figures," the post read. "Pardoning powers have been abused by Trump and now Biden, and must be reformed."

Phillips added, "Let’s just say the quiet part out loud, certain Americans are indeed above the law and influence is always for sale. It’s time for the exhausted majority to condemn and confront legalized corruption."

Minnesota Congressman and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer responded to the news Sunday by reposting the president’s post from May that said "No one is above the law" with the reply, "Unless your last name is Biden."

Dig deeper

President Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, came after he previously said he would not do so.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in California, and has federal convictions in Delaware for a gun-related offense. His sentencing dates were set for later this month.

"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," the president said in a statement. "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong."

President Biden added, "In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough… I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump posted a response on Truth Social, suggesting Joe Biden should have pardoned the Jan. 6 protesters.

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?" the post read. "Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"