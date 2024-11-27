Humana should correct Medicare Advantage ‘misinformation’: AG Ellison

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has sent a letter to health insurer Humana, urging the company to correct perceived ‘misinformation’ surrounding potential Medicare Advantage coverage and costs. Some health care provider networks in Minnesota have announced they will no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans in 2025. Health officials encourage Medicare users to review their plans for cost and provider changes before open enrollment closes on Dec. 7.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is urging health insurer Humana to correct alleged "misinformation" after several health care provider networks are reportedly choosing not to accept specific Medicare Advantage plans.

What we know

Several health care provider networks in Minnesota have announced they will no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans in 2025 due to ongoing issues with reimbursements and denying coverage for medical services.

According to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, the following health care provider networks will no longer be accepting the following Medicare Advantage plans:

Allina will not accept Humana

Avera will not accept Humana

Essential Health System will not accept Humana

M Health Fairview Health Care System will not accept Humana or Aetna

Mayo Clinic will not accept HealthPartners

North Memorial Medical Center and their providers will not accept Humana

Sanford Health will not accept Humana

Approximately 60,000 Minnesotans use Medicare Advantage health insurance plans, which are private health care plans with additional benefits that aren’t available through the traditional Medicare program.

‘Misinformation’

According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, during the Medicare enrollment period, Humana listed providers as being in-network for their Medicare Advantage plans in 2025, despite announcements by these providers that they will no longer be in-network with Humana’s plans.

The alleged misinformation could result in Humana customers paying much more for the care they receive if their preferred provider ends up no longer being in-network, the release says.

Someone seeing a provider that does not accept their Medicare Advantage plan could result in higher out of-pocket costs, or care that is not covered at all.

Minnesotans switching between Medicare Advantage plans in early 2025 might also experience a gap in coverage, the press release says.

"It’s my goal to help Minnesotans afford their lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect, and that becomes far more difficult when folks cannot afford the medical care they require," Ellison said in a statement. "If Humana did indeed share this misinformation, I urge Humana to make all possible haste and take all efforts possible to correct it. It is essential that Minnesotans considering a Medicare Advantage plan have accurate information about what that plan will and will not cover."

Among the letter’s requests, Ellison asks Humana about any plans it might have to reimburse consumers for care at out-of-network providers through March 2025, for those who signed up for a Humana Medicare Advantage plan based on a misunderstanding of Humana’s in-network coverage.

The full letter sent to Humana, which requests a response in five days, can be found below:

What else

Health officials encourage Medicare users to review their plans for cost changes, formulary changes, and provider changes before open enrollment closes on Dec. 7.

If you’d like to make a change to the Medicare Advantage plan after that date, a separate open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage is from Jan. 1 to March 31.

For more information on navigating the Medicare Plan Finder click here. To check whether your current health care provider will be available under your plan, visit www.medicare.gov, according to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.