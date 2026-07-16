How Minnesota's poor air quality can affect your health, pets

The Brief Wildfire smoke and poor air quality spreading across Minnesota can harm both people and pets, especially those with health issues. Officials say that everyone is at risk, with health impacts made worse by ongoing heat. As the smoke continues to spread across Minnesota, experts recommend limiting time outdoors, monitoring symptoms and taking steps to keep the indoor air clean.



As hazardous air quality alerts continue due to wildfires and extreme heat, experts are sharing how it could affect your health, and how to protect both yourself and your pets from smoke and pollution.

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How poor air quality can affect your health

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), air quality is expected to reach the maroon Air Quality Index (AQI) category in east central, central, southeast, south central, west central, north central and northeast Minnesota. This is the highest level on the air quality index and is considered hazardous for everyone.

As a result of the wildfire smoke moving across the state, the sky will appear smoky, visibility will be low, and the smell of smoke will be strong in areas under the maroon AQI category. Hourly air quality readings in the Twin Cities have already broken previous records, with more record readings possible overnight.

Most people will experience irritated eyes, nose and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

The combination of wildfire smoke and heat can also make health impacts worse, with the potential for anyone to experience serious heart and lung effects like an asthma attack, heart attack or stroke.

Air quality forecast map as of Thursday morning. (FOX 9)

Protecting yourself from poor air quality

What we know:

The American Lung Association recommends people in fire-affected areas stay indoors as much as possible and avoid breathing in smoke, ash and pollution.

To keep indoor air clean, keep windows, doors and fireplace dampers closed, and use air conditioning set to a "recirculate" setting. When driving, keep car windows and vents closed and set the air to recirculate as well.

Higher smoke levels can make breathing harder, so it’s important to watch for symptoms, such as wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty taking a full breath, chest heaviness, lightheadedness, dizziness, a persistent cough or painful breathing.

Children are especially at risk because their lungs are still developing, and they breathe more air for their size than adults.

As a reminder, symptoms can sometimes show up 24 to 48 hours after exposure.

Protecting pets from wildfire smoke

What we know:

The Animal Humane Society says animals can be just as affected by wildfire smoke as people, with birds, short-nosed dog breeds like pugs and French bulldogs, and pets with conditions like asthma at higher risk.

Pet owners are urged to watch for signs of discomfort or breathing problems, such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, runny nose or eye irritation. If a pet is having trouble breathing, the AHS says to go to an emergency vet right away.

Limiting your pet’s time outdoors with poor air quality is an important precaution, just like it is in hot weather. The AHS advises to only let pets out for quick bathroom breaks, avoid intense exercise and keep walks short and slow.

It's also a good idea to keep windows and doors closed to maintain healthy indoor air, and always give pets plenty of fresh water to help soothe irritated airways.

To keep them busy, AHS suggests using brain games, food puzzles, interactive toys or training activities while they remain indoors for extended stretches.