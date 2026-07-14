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‘Mental health crisis’ at Burnsville home leads to large fire, 1 death

By  and 
FOX 9
Burnsville
Published July 14, 2026 2:12 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 2:12 PM CDT
Image 1 of 5

Aerial video shows a fire burning at a home after Burnsville police said they were responding to a person-in-crisis situation.

From: FOX 9

The Brief

    • A large house fire broke out in Burnsville, Minnesota, near the site of a reported person in crisis situation on Maple Island Road.
    • Aerial footage showed a large fire burning on the southern end of Crystal Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
    • Multiple police units and SWAT teams were deployed to handle the situation, where one man was later found dead.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Burnsville say a call about someone experiencing a mental health crisis led to a fire in a home where a man was later found dead.

Burnsville mental health crisis

What we know:

The Burnsville Police Department says that around 6:30 a.m., officers and fire personnel responded to a report involving an individual experiencing a mental health crisis at a residence in the 300 block of Maple Island Road.

At the scene, police say they saw a man inside the home who was armed with a firearm. Based on the circumstances, authorities say they withdrew from the home out of caution.

A short time later, a 911 call from a neighboring resident reported smoke coming from the home. As police attempted to contact the person, they say they deployed non-flammable chemical irritants to encourage him to exit.

During the incident, the home became engulfed in fire, sustaining extensive damage.

One extinguished, one adult male victim was found inside the home.

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the State Fire Marshal Division have reportedly been requested to lead the investigation.

BurnsvilleCrime and Public Safety