‘Mental health crisis’ at Burnsville home leads to large fire, 1 death
Aerial video shows a fire burning at a home after Burnsville police said they were responding to a person-in-crisis situation.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Burnsville say a call about someone experiencing a mental health crisis led to a fire in a home where a man was later found dead.
Burnsville mental health crisis
What we know:
The Burnsville Police Department says that around 6:30 a.m., officers and fire personnel responded to a report involving an individual experiencing a mental health crisis at a residence in the 300 block of Maple Island Road.
At the scene, police say they saw a man inside the home who was armed with a firearm. Based on the circumstances, authorities say they withdrew from the home out of caution.
A short time later, a 911 call from a neighboring resident reported smoke coming from the home. As police attempted to contact the person, they say they deployed non-flammable chemical irritants to encourage him to exit.
During the incident, the home became engulfed in fire, sustaining extensive damage.
One extinguished, one adult male victim was found inside the home.
What's next:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the State Fire Marshal Division have reportedly been requested to lead the investigation.