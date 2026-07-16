Valleyfair closes for Thursday due to air quality

The Brief Valleyfair is closed Thursday due to the air quality alert. Anyone with a ticket for Thursday can use it for any other date this season. An air quality alert is in effect for the Twin Cities through Friday morning.



Valleyfair has closed for Thursday due to the hazardous smoky air quality in Minnesota.

Valleyfair closed

What we know:

Valleyfair amusement park has announced it will close on Thursday due to the air quality. Any guest with tickets for Thursday will be able to use those tickets for any other date this season.

Air quality alert in effect

The backstory:

An air quality alert is in effect through Friday morning as wildfire smoke from fires burning in northern Minnesota and Canada creates hazardous conditions in the Twin Cities metro and much of central and northeastern Minnesota.

As of Thursday morning, Minneapolis has the second-worst air quality in the world with an air quality index of 334. Anything above 300 is considered hazardous for your health.

Minneapolis was only behind Detroit, which had a staggering AQI of 698 also due to smoky conditions.

What's next:

Relief is in sight as winds are expected to shift on Friday.