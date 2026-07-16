Minnesota weather: Hazardous air quality and heat continue Thursday

The Brief Hazardous air quality continues Thursday in the Twin Cities metro due to wildfire smoke. An extreme heat warning remains in effect for the metro until 9 p.m. Friday as highs stay in the 90s. Air quality is expected to gradually improve by Friday morning as shifting winds help move the smoke out.



Minnesota is facing another day of hot temperatures and smoky skies, with hazardous air quality lingering in the Twin Cities metro Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The Twin Cities metro area remains under an extreme heat warning through 9 p.m. Friday as dangerous heat continues. The metro will climb to around 90 degrees, with heat index values near 94 degrees. Southerly winds remain light at around 5 mph.

Most of the day stays dry, though a stray afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Thursday night stays warm and muggy, with lows in the 70s across southern Minnesota and 60s farther north.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 9

Air quality and wildfire smoke

Hazardous air quality:

Wildfire smoke from northern Minnesota and Canada continues affecting much of the state Thursday.

An air quality alert remains in effect through Friday morning, with the Twin Cities metro experiencing hazardous air quality.

Ground-level smoke is expected to gradually thin throughout the day as conditions slowly improve. Smoke should continue lifting north and east overnight before southwest winds help clear much of it out by Friday afternoon.

Air quality forecast map as of Thursday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns hotter as southwest winds return. Temperatures in the metro will climb into the mid-90s in the afternoon. A cold front arriving Friday evening could spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Humidity eases slightly over the weekend, though temperatures remain around 90 degrees Saturday through Monday.

A more noticeable cooldown arrives by the middle of next week, with highs returning closer to seasonal averages.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)