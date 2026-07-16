Minneapolis has world's second-worst air quality Thursday amid wildfire smoke

The Brief Minneapolis ranked second worst in the world for air quality Thursday morning with an AQI of 343. The Twin Cities metro area has hazardous air quality Thursday morning due to the wildfire smoke. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for most of the state through late Friday morning.



Minneapolis has one of the worst air qualities in the world on Thursday morning as wildfire smoke continues to blanket much of the state.

Minneapolis among worst air quality in the world

According to IQAir, Minneapolis had the second-worst air quality among major cities around the world Thursday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 334. As of 9:30 a.m., Detroit ranked first with an AQI of 698, while Toronto ranked third at 296. As the air quality changes, the rankings are frequently updated.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency states anything above an AQI of 301 is considered hazardous.

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Hazardous air quality on Thursday

Big picture view:

The MPCA has issued an air quality alert for all but far southern and southwestern Minnesota through 11 a.m. Friday. The Twin Cities metro area has a maroon AQI, which is considered hazardous for everyone.

Smoke from large wildfires burning in northeastern Minnesota and southern Canada arrived in the Twin Cities metro Wednesday night and continued spreading into Thursday morning.

What they're saying:

"Hourly observations have already surpassed previous records for the Twin Cities, and additional record readings are possible overnight," MPCA said in a press release Wednesday. "Existing smoke and additional rounds of heavy smoke will then remain possible across the alert area through Friday morning, when a cold front is forecast to bring in cleaner air. Heat will exacerbate health impacts during periods of poor air quality. The alert may need to be extended for parts of the state beyond Friday morning."

In areas of hazardous air quality, the MPCA recommends that everyone avoid all outdoor activity and stay indoors whenever possible.

What's next:

The smoky conditions in the Twin Cities metro should gradually improve throughout the day and will likely clear by Friday afternoon.