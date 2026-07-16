MN air quality: Closures, cancellations due to smoky air

The Brief Smoke drifting from wildfires in northern Minnesota and Canada has created hazardous air quality conditions in the Twin Cities metro area. The hazardous air quality has impacted events across the Twin Cities. The air quality forced the USA Cup to suspend games for the day.



Hazardous air quality from smoke drifting down from the multiple wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and Canada is now having an effect on events going on in the Twin Cities.

Air quality alert

What we know:

An air quality alert is in effect on Thursday for the Twin Cities metro and will remain in effect through Friday morning. Conditions in the Twin Cities metro and stretching through much of central and northeastern Minnesota are considered hazardous.

In the metro, the ground level air turned noticeably smoky on Thursday.

Events impacted by smoke

Big picture view:

The smoky conditions have some organizers rescheduling or outright canceling their events.

Here are some events being impacted by the smoke:

USA Cup in Blaine

The tournament has suspended games for the day due to the air quality. Games scheduled for Thursday will be recorded as 0-0 ties. Officials say they will advance all teams to the playoffs and they are now working on a new schedule which will be posted later.

Events scheduled for Thursday evening are scheduled to go on as planned.

Valleyfair closed due to air quality

Valleyfair has closed on Thursday due to the poor air quality. Guests who have a ticket for Thursday can use that ticket for any other date this season.

Minneapolis Parks cancels all outdoor activities

Due to the air quality, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has canceled all outdoor programs, activities and events for Thursday.

Parks, trails, and beaches will remain open but beaches will be unguarded. Visitors are encouraged to use caution and limit time outdoors. The park board is monitoring conditions and will share updates if conditions linger into Friday.

Maple Grove Days parade

Due to the air quality, the Maple Grove Days parade has been canceled. Other events were being evaluated.

Minneapolis Public Schools' Pop-Ups in the Park

The Pop-Ups in the Park has been canceled due to the heat and smoke.

St. Paul schools cancels outdoor activities

St. Paul Public Schools is moving its summer learning programs, Discovery Club and other summer programs indoors on Thursday due to the air quality.

Minnesota Historical Society warns smoke could impact weekend events

The Minnesota Historical Society warns the smoke may "impact experiences and events" across the state over the weekend. They recommend checking online or calling ahead of time for more information about individual events.

Columbia Heights PD Soccer & Cops

Soccer & Cops has been canceled set for Thursday evening has been canceled due to the heat and air quality. It has been rescheduled for July 30.

Coon Rapids summer concert canceled

Due to poor air quality, Coon Rapids has canceled its summer concert at the Coon Rapids Dam scheduled for Thursday evening. The next concert in the series is scheduled for next Thursday.