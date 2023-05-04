Expand / Collapse search
Wright County house explosion destroys home

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wright County
FOX 9

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house exploded in Wright County Thursday morning. 

The incident happened near 53rd Street Northeast. The home was unoccupied — no one lived there — at the time of the explosion. The home was hooked up to power and gas. 

Wright County house explosion: Aerials

Aerials of a home that was leveled following an explosion in Wright County on May 4, 2023.

A neighbor who was working on their deck called in the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A house exploded in Wright County on May 4, 2023. (FOX 9)