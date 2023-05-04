Wright County house explosion destroys home
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house exploded in Wright County Thursday morning.
The incident happened near 53rd Street Northeast. The home was unoccupied — no one lived there — at the time of the explosion. The home was hooked up to power and gas.
A neighbor who was working on their deck called in the explosion.
FOX 9 has a camera at the scene, and SkyFOX is above the scene. Watch live in the player above.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Image 1 of 20
▼
A house exploded in Wright County on May 4, 2023. (FOX 9)