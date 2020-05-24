House fire near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota kills 2-year-old boy

An overnight house fire northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota killed a 2-year-old early Sunday morning.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the Holmesville Township home on Duffney Road, approximately 9 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes at about 12:45 a.m.

Investigators determined children in the basement of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. When they got to the main floor, the children saw flames and alerted other family members. A stairway leading upstairs was blocked by flames, but the parents were able to escape the home by a second-floor window.

When they got outside, the family realized the 2-year-old boy was unaccounted for. The father and older brother went back into the home to find the child, but were unable to find him as the house was fully engulfed.

The boy was later found dead.

The father was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for smoke inhalation. The mother and a 5-year-old girl were airlifted to Minneapolis for smoke inhalation and burns.

The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Callaway, Detroit Lakes, Frazee and Audobon fire departments responded to the fire. St. Mary’s EMS, Detroit Lakes Police and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded. The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing Sunday afternoon.