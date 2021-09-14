House DFL expels Rep. Thompson from caucus

article

The Minnesota House DFL voted Tuesday night to expel Rep. John Thompson from the caucus.

Caucus leaders had called for Thompson’s resignation following questions about his residency and past domestic violence allegations. Thompson refused.

"Rep. Thompson’s actions, credible reports of abuse and misconduct, and his failure to take responsibility remain unacceptable for a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives It would be best for Rep. Thompson, his family, and the institution for him to resign. In the absence of a resignation, the Minnesota House DFL has voted to remove Rep. Thompson from the caucus," read a joint statement from Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.

This vote means Thompson loses House DFL resources, including some staff, and will no longer be able to attend caucus meetings. While no longer in the caucus, he still holds a seat in the House.

In a statement released earlier in the day, Thompson said he did not plan to resign.