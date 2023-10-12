Hormel Foods workers vote to ratify new contract

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union announced late Wednesday they have ratified their new contract with Hormel Foods.

"Our members who work at Hormel Foods locations in Minnesota, Georgia, Wisconsin and Iowa voted today to ratify a contract that includes the largest wage increase in the company's history. In addition to gaining hourly wage increases of $3-$6 an hour, the new contract nearly doubles bereavement leave, protects healthcare coverage, and increases both pension and 401k benefits," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a release. "This critical victory could not have happened without the hard work and solidarity of our members across four Local Unions. Today proves that when workers stand together and make their voices heard, they win. While we celebrate this historic and much-deserved victory, the work will continue. We will dedicate ourselves to enforcing this contract and ensuring that Hormel lives up to their commitments over the next four years."

The union reached a tentative agreement with Hormel on Oct. 5.

The UFCW represents more than 17,000 workers in Minnesota.

