Hopkins man sentenced for 2023 corrections officer attack

The Brief Gregory Jorge Garcia, 24, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for an attack on a corrections officer. Garcia was convicted at trial back in March. The corrections officer suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the attack.



A Hopkins man was sentenced Tuesday for a violent attack on a corrections officer at the Hennepin County Jail in November 2023 that left a corrections officer seriously hurt.

What we know:

Gregory Jorge Garcia, 24, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after being convicted at trial on four counts of assault in March.

The backstory:

On November 14, 2023, Garcia was being escorted by a Hennepin County deputy back to his module inside the jail when the attack happened. The criminal complaint states the corrections officer was removing Garcia's handcuffs when Garcia began striking the victim in the head multiple times.

The corrections officer was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. He suffered multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said: "This was a vicious, unprovoked assault on a corrections officer who was performing his duties at the Hennepin County Jail. The victim suffered significant injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. My thoughts are with him as he continues his recovery, and I wish him the best for the future. Mr. Garcia is being held accountable for his actions."