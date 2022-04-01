Former US soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DUI, child abuse, TMZ reports

article

Soccer legend Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrests, and police say Solo’s two children were in the car at the time of her arrest, TMZ reported Friday.

Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was taken into custody by authorities in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

US women football team's goalkeeper Hope Solo blocks the ball during a training session in Chengdu, China's southwestern province of Sichuan, 08 September 2007. The United States will face North Korea on September 11 in group B matches of 2007 FIFA w Expand

RELATED: Hope Solo suspended 6 months by U.S. Soccer for 'cowards' comment

According to TMZ, officials told them that the 40-year-old was booked for impaired driving (DUI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

The former soccer star has faced run-ins with the law before. In 2014, Solo tried to avoid a trial on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after an incident at her sister's home, when the was accused of being intoxicated and assaulting her sister and 17-year-old nephew. Solo said she was a victim in the altercation. In 2016, an appeals court in Washington state rejected Solo's request to avoid trial, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

The United States' Hope Solo wearing a special pink Breast Cancer Awareness top during pregame warmups on Saturday, May 12th, 2007 at Pizza Hut Park in Frisco, Texas. The United States Women's National Team defeated Canada 6-2 in a women's internatio Expand

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Advertisement

FOX11 Los Angeles contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.