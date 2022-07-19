Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

Police in Boulder City, Nevada responded to a smoky fire at the Hoover Dam Tuesday.

Police confirmed to FOX Television Stations that, around 10 a.m., crews were called to the Hoover Dam, which sits at the border of Arizona and Nevada along the Colorado River.

Crews had the fire out within a half hour. Authorities said a transformer exploded and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The dam, about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas, is a popular tourist destination. A video posted minutes earlier to social media at 10:11 a.m. local time claimed to be from a woman touring the dam when she heard an explosion and saw fire.

The video shows a thick gray plume of smoke and some flames coming up from the lower area of the facility. A voice off-screen can be heard saying, "There’s just been an incident here at the Hoover Dam."

"My goodness, something’s just blown up," a woman says.

(Bureau of Reclamation photo)

The Bureau of Reclamation's regional director for the Lower Colorado Region later confirmed that the fire was out and no one had been hurt.

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated," Jacklynn L. Gould added.

The Hoover Dam supplies enough hydroelectric power to serve 1.3 million people across Nevada, Arizona and California.

As many as 20,000 vehicles a day drive across the wide top of the dam, which is a National Historic Landmark.

This is a developing story. Stay with your local FOX station for developments.