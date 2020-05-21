Holy Family Catholic celebrates class of 2020 with socially distanced ceremony

article

Holy Family Catholic High School graduates were treated to a creative, socially-distanced baccalaureate and commencement mass Wednesday night.

The class of 2020 drove in to its ceremony in Victoria, Minnesota at the school’s stadium.

Photos and video of the event show cars with graduates spaced out around the track while the ceremony took center stage in the middle.

A commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 was held at Holy Family Catholic High School. (Paula Charchenko and Will Heller )

The graduates were able to receive their diplomas and celebrate with family and friends from afar. A fireworks display added more pomp to the event as well.

Holy Family Catholic families celebrated the class of 2020 with proper distance Wednesday night. (Rum Jungle Media)

Holy Family staff photographers Paula Charchenko and Will Heller helped capture the moments for the graduates as well as video from Rum Jungle Media.