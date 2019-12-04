Holiday lights worth hundreds of dollars stolen from yards in New Ulm, Minnesota
NEW ULM, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say residents in New Ulm, Minnesota have had a large number of holiday lights stolen from their yards as of late.
The New Ulm Police Department said thieves have particularly been targeting projection lights.
Police said one resident had numerous projectors stolen that were worth hundreds of dollars.
Anyone with information on the holiday light thefts is asked to contact the police department at 507-233-6750.