Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider

Actress Hilary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

The Oscar winner, 48, shared the news late Sunday in a post on Instagram .

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank wrote in a caption, alongside an image of her holding two tiny babies. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

The twins’ names were not immediately revealed. Swank first shared the news that she was expecting in October while promoting her role in the television drama series "Alaska Daily."

(L-R) Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

"This is something I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom," the "Million Dollar Baby" actress said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "And not just of one, but of two... I can't believe it."

"It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it," the actress continued.

Swank also celebrated with a pregnancy announcement post on Instagram, writing: "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!"

Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank also shared several photos of her growing bump on social media, including over Halloween and Christmas .

"We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle," she wrote on Dec. 25. "So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!"

This story was reported from Cincinnati.