Minnetrista crash killed 2 people, closed Highway 7

A crash between a semi-truck and SUV on Highway 7 in Minnetrista left two people dead on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around noon on Highway 7 at Wildwood Avenue in Minnetrista near St. Bonifacius, law enforcement said. An SUV was being driven eastbound on the highway approaching Wildwood Avenue when the driver crossed over the center median and hit a semi-truck head-on that was being driven in the opposite direction, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The state patrol has confirmed both the SUV driver, a 40-year-old Watertown man, and passenger, a 30-year-old Brooten woman, were killed in the crash. The semi-truck driver, a 39-year-old Canadian man, was not injured.

Highway 7 is closed in both directions, and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Main Street into St. Bonifacius, according to state patrol. Eastbound traffic is diverted to Wildwood Avenue. As of 4:26 p.m., authorities said the highway would reopen soon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it will be releasing more information Saturday morning as the investigation continues.