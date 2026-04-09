Highway 280 construction: Major project closing lanes from mid April through late August

The Brief Northbound Highway 280 closes at 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 13 for major repairs and safety upgrades. Southbound Highway 280 will close beginning April 29, with both directions reopening before the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. Drivers should expect detours, local street congestion and ongoing ramp closures through fall 2026.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is warning drivers about a major construction project on Highway 280 in Roseville between Interstate 94 (I-94) in St. Paul and Highway 36/Interstate 35W (I-35W) in Roseville.

READ MORE: MnDOT's 2026 road construction projects in Minnesota: List

Road construction on Highway 280

Photo from MnDOT shows the Highway 280 road closure that is scheduled from mid April through late August. (Supplied)

What we know:

MnDOT says northbound Highway 280 will close from I-94 in St. Paul to Highway 36/I-35W in Roseville starting at 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 13, and remain closed through late August. Southbound Highway 280 will close beginning on April 29 and also stay closed through late August.

Officials say crews are phasing the closure to keep Broadway Street open for truck traffic during part of the construction.

Both directions of Highway 280 are expected to reopen before the Minnesota State Fair, but lane and ramp closures will continue through fall 2026.

MnDOT detours

Image shared from MnDOT shows a detour for drivers during the eastbound Interstate 94 road closure. (Supplied)

What you can do:

During the full closure, through traffic on Highway 280 will be detoured to I-35W or I-94, Highway 36 and I-35E. No local detours will be signed, so drivers should expect heavier traffic on streets like Cleveland and Raymond avenues.

What we don't know:

MnDOT has not provided exact reopening dates for each direction.

Weather and other circumstances could impact the construction timeline.

Additional impacts and John Ireland Bridge project

Image shared by MnDOT shows the traffic impacts for the John Ireland Bridge project. (Supplied)

Timeline:

Broadway Street NE will have lane closures between Highway 280 and Industrial Boulevard starting April 13. The street will fully close starting April 29, but all other cross streets will stay open.

Energy Park Drive will be down to one lane each way under Highway 280.

The ramps to University Avenue from both directions of I-94 will close April 13. Ramps to both directions of I-94 from Franklin Avenue will close April 29.

As part of the John Ireland Bridge project, the ramps from southbound Highway 280 and Franklin Avenue to eastbound I-94 will close from 10:00 p.m. Friday, April 10 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 13 for an eastbound I-94 closure. These ramps will reopen April 13, then close again April 29 through late August for the Highway 280 southbound closure.

Why you should care:

MnDOT says, "These improvements will extend the life of the highway and bridges, improve safety and provide a smoother ride for motorists."

Dig deeper:

More information can be found on MnDOT's website.