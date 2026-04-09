Man found guilty in Fletcher's Ice Cream shop firebombing

The Brief A Minneapolis jury convicted 31-year-old Firomsa Ahmed Umar of arson, attempted arson, and possession of an unregistered destructive device for firebombing Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe, a business displaying a pride flag, in two separate attacks last October. Multiple witnesses identified Umar by his clothing during the second attack, and police found a gas can and a glass bottle in his minivan after his arrest. Prosecutors presented evidence linking Umar to prior homophobic graffiti at a local apartment weeks before the firebombings, including use of an anti-gay slur.



A jury has found the man accused of firebombing a Minneapolis ice cream shop guilty of arson and targeting the shop because of its Pride flag.

Fletcher's arsonist convicted at trial

What we know:

Firomsa Ahmed Umar, 31, was found guilty of arson and attempted arson along with two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device in connection to the attacks against Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe on East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis' Nicollet Island neighborhood last October.

Dig deeper:

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Umar twice went to Fletcher's and threw Molotov cocktails at the business.

Prosecutors say both glass bottles contained gasoline and one contained a mixture known as "improvised napalm."

On the night of Oct. 19, authorities said Umar went to Fletcher's and threw a Molotov cocktail through the store's front window, causing a fire. Workers from a neighboring business ran to help, extinguishing the blaze before it could spread.

The following day, investigators said Umar returned and again threw a Molotov cocktail at the business' facade. This time, the cloth fell from the bottle and the bottle failed to ignite.

Local perspective:

The second attack was witnessed by multiple people who were able to identify Umar by his clothing. Umar's vehicle was spotted by witnesses and captured on surveillance video.

After his arrest, police found a gas can and a glass bottle inside his minivan.

Prior homophobic graffiti

Big picture view:

Fletcher's has a prominent and visible rainbow LGBTQ pride flag that hangs on the front of the business. At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Umar had been involved in a separate incident weeks before the firebombing where he had spraypainted homophobic graffiti at a local apartment. According to court documents, the graffiti included the use of the F-slur.