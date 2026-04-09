Rocking Horse Ranch employee indicted for first-degree murder in infant's death

The Brief Theah Russell, 19, has been indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree premeditated murder count and one count of first-degree murder while committing child abuse. Russell had previously been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust. Russell's next court appearance is on May 22.



The former Rocking Horse Ranch daycare employee who is accused of killing an 11-month-old has been indicted for first-degree murder.

1st-degree murder indictment in infant death case

What we know:

According to court documents, 19-year-old Theah Russell has been indicted by a grand jury for one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder while committing child abuse, and two counts of first-degree assault.

Russell is accused in the death of 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust while he was under her care.

What's next:

Russell's next court date is set for May 22.

Russell is still in custody with her bail set at $5 million.

Rocking Horse Ranch infant death details

The backstory:

According to the charges, on Sept. 22, around 10 a.m., authorities responded to Rocking Horse Ranch for an infant who was not breathing.

A police officer arrived and found the infant, identified as Harvey, who was white and bluing around his mouth, with no pulse. Harvey was taken to the hospital, and died shortly after.

Court documents say that while the officer was on scene, he learned from a day care worker that another infant, a girl, had experienced a similar medical incident.

On Sept. 19, the then 5-month-old infant girl had stopped breathing for a short time, but began breathing again before paramedics arrived. She was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a brief, resolved unexpected event (BRUE).

Then, when the infant girl returned to the day care on Sept. 22, she was found vomiting with blood shortly after being dropped off.

Officers met with a well-known child abuse specialist, who was concerned about possible abuse of the infant girl. The specialist said the infant girl would be normal and healthy when dropped off at the day care, but then suffered multiple medical incidents while at the day care.

Court documents say the common denominator between Harvey's death and the infant girl's medical incidents was Russell, who cared for both victims during this time.

After Russell's arrest, she allegedly admitted in an interview that she choked Harvey because he was crying in his crib. She allegedly did the same thing with the infant girl, but got scared when the girl turned purple.

READ MORE: Rocking Horse Ranch day care employee charged with infant's death

‘Harvey’s Law' stuck in legislature

Local perspective:

"Harvey's Law" was introduced by Minnesota lawmaker Nolan West.

The law aims to require surveillance cameras in daycare. The bill did not make it out of committee and is currently stuck in the legislature.