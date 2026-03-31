MnDOT's 2026 road construction projects in Minnesota: List

The Brief More than 200 road and bridge projects are planned for Minnesota's 2026 construction season. MnDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones. Drivers can check the latest information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is gearing up for a busy 2026 construction season, with more than 200 road and bridge projects planned across the state.

MnDOT says it has more than 200 planned projects for roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure, plus an additional 51 projects to help improve airports, railroad crossings, water ports, and transit this season.

"We have a robust 2026 road construction season ahead of us — when complete, these projects will help people get around more easily, improve safety, create smoother pavement and improve connectivity for everyone who relies on our multimodal transportation system," said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger in a statement.

Significant projects in the Twin Cities metro

Metro construction:

MnDOT highlights a few key projects happening in the Twin Cities, including:

Resurfacing Hwy 280 in St. Paul, Roseville and Lauderdale and repairing ramps and bridges.

Reconstructing Hwy 12 in Wayzata and Minnetonka.

Beginning a four-year project to build four interchanges along Hwy 65 in Blaine.

Replacing the aging I-35E bridge over Shepard Rd. in St. Paul.

Continuing reconstruction of Hwy 97 in Forest Lake.

Ongoing construction of the Hwy 169/Hwy 282 interchange in Jordan.

Final year for a number of significant multiyear projects, including I-94 in St. Paul (with the John Ireland Blvd. Bridge), I-35W in Burnsville and I-394/I-94 in Minneapolis.

A full list of Twin Cities projects can be found here.

Significant projects in Minnesota

Statewide construction:

MnDOT also highlighted a few projects happening around the state, including:

Completing expanding I-94 to three lanes between Albertville and Monticello.

Reconstructing Hwy 2 between Hwy 194 and Midway Road west of Proctor.

Beginning a multi-year project on Highway 197 in Bemidji that includes reconstructing, plus increasing safety by adding roundabouts and improving pedestrian accessibility at intersections.

Improving Hwy 10, Hwy 71 and Hwy 29 in Wadena.

Completing the 11th Street underpass project in Moorhead.

Completing a multi-year project on Highway 11 in Warroad that includes replacement of the Warroad River Bridge.

A full list of Minnesota projects can be found here.

Staying safe on the road

What you can do:

MnDOT reminds drivers to be patient during construction season. Drivers should move over to give workers space, obey the speed limit, don’t go onto a road blocked by barriers or cones, and don’t drive while distracted.

"In every work zone there are people working hard to keep you safe – help keep them safe too. Slow down when navigating work zones, put away every distraction and work to keep everyone safe. We’re all in the work zone together," said Daubenberger.

Drivers can check the latest information on traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org.