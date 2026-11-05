Minnesota rainfall totals: How much rain fell this week?

The Brief A multi-day rain event is wrapping up Thursday after bringing widespread rain across Minnesota. The Twin Cities received 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, while parts of northern Minnesota saw more than 4 inches. The system broke several daily rainfall records and is expected to improve drought conditions in the state.



A multi-day rain event is finally coming to an end Thursday after bringing impressive rainfall totals across much of Minnesota for early November.

Rainfall total since Monday

The backstory:

Rain began falling on Monday and is finally wrapping up Thursday morning, leaving behind impressive rainfall totals across Minnesota, especially for November.

The multi-day system also broke several daily rainfall records across the state. The Twin Cities recorded 0.66 inches of rain by 7 p.m. Tuesday, breaking a 56-year-old daily rainfall record for Nov. 3. In northern Minnesota, Hibbing recorded 2.18 inches of rain Monday, shattering its previous daily record of 0.53 inches set in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.

Dig deeper:

Across the Twin Cities metro, rainfall totals generally ranged from 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Northern Minnesota saw some of the highest totals, with several areas recording more than 3 to 4 inches of rain.

The widespread rainfall is also expected to bring significant drought improvement to parts of northern and central Minnesota.

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals from Nov. 2–5. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at rainfall totals across the Twin Cities metro.

Prior Lake: 2.65 inches

Lakeville: 2.49 inches

Victoria: 2.41 inches

Mound: 2.40 inches

Carver: 2.36 inches

Jordan: 2.27 inches

Edina: 2.23 inches

Waconia: 2.18 inches

Minneapolis: 2.18 inches

Minnetonka: 2.16 inches

Eagan: 2.16 inches

Burnsville: 2.14 inches

Maple Plain: 2.10 inches

Maple Grove: 2.09 inches

Hugo: 2.04 inches

Roseville: 1.97 inches

Coon Rapids: 1.96 inches

Rogers: 1.94 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.94 inches

Rosemount: 1.92 inches

Scandia: 1.91 inches

Blaine: 1.90 inches

Stillwater: 1.90 inches

Andover: 1.88 inches

North St. Paul: 1.85 inches

Rockford: 1.84 inches

Robbinsdale: 1.83 inches

Forest Lake: 1.75 inches

Somerset: 1.75 inches

Hudson: 1.70 inches

Hastings: 1.65 inches

Woodbury: 1.59 inches

River Falls: 1.59 inches

St. Paul: 1.50 inches

Cottage Grove: 1.49 inches

Statewide rainfall totals

Statewide rainfall totals from Nov. 2–5. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at rainfall totals across Minnesota.

Hibbing: 4.17 inches

Ely: 4.12 inches

Grand Marais: 4.11 inches

Brainerd: 3.50 inches

Duluth: 3.16 inches

Alexandria: 3.07 inches

Morris: 2.78 inches

Saint Cloud: 2.54 inches

Hinckley: 2.05 inches

Faribault: 2.00 inches

Bemidji: 1.96 inches

Owatonna: 1.94 inches

MSP Airport: 1.90 inches

International Falls: 1.81 inches

La Crosse: 1.79 inches

Cambridge: 1.71 inches

Willmar: 1.70 inches

Mankato: 1.64 inches

New Richmond: 1.57 inches

Hutchinson: 1.56 inches

Hayward: 1.45 inches

Detroit Lakes: 1.35 inches

Red Wing: 1.28 inches

Rochester: 1.14 inches

Marshall: 0.93 inches

Eau Claire: 0.93 inches

Windom: 0.84 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.68 inches

What's next:

Thursday morning will start with misty conditions before gradually clearing for a cloudy, dry and cool afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and fairly seasonable temperatures on Friday. The weekend looks pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.