Minnesota rainfall totals: How much rain fell this week?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-day rain event is finally coming to an end Thursday after bringing impressive rainfall totals across much of Minnesota for early November.
Rainfall total since Monday
The backstory:
Rain began falling on Monday and is finally wrapping up Thursday morning, leaving behind impressive rainfall totals across Minnesota, especially for November.
The multi-day system also broke several daily rainfall records across the state. The Twin Cities recorded 0.66 inches of rain by 7 p.m. Tuesday, breaking a 56-year-old daily rainfall record for Nov. 3. In northern Minnesota, Hibbing recorded 2.18 inches of rain Monday, shattering its previous daily record of 0.53 inches set in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.
Dig deeper:
Across the Twin Cities metro, rainfall totals generally ranged from 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Northern Minnesota saw some of the highest totals, with several areas recording more than 3 to 4 inches of rain.
The widespread rainfall is also expected to bring significant drought improvement to parts of northern and central Minnesota.
Twin Cities metro rainfall totals
Twin Cities metro rainfall totals from Nov. 2–5. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Here's a look at rainfall totals across the Twin Cities metro.
- Prior Lake: 2.65 inches
- Lakeville: 2.49 inches
- Victoria: 2.41 inches
- Mound: 2.40 inches
- Carver: 2.36 inches
- Jordan: 2.27 inches
- Edina: 2.23 inches
- Waconia: 2.18 inches
- Minneapolis: 2.18 inches
- Minnetonka: 2.16 inches
- Eagan: 2.16 inches
- Burnsville: 2.14 inches
- Maple Plain: 2.10 inches
- Maple Grove: 2.09 inches
- Hugo: 2.04 inches
- Roseville: 1.97 inches
- Coon Rapids: 1.96 inches
- Rogers: 1.94 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.94 inches
- Rosemount: 1.92 inches
- Scandia: 1.91 inches
- Blaine: 1.90 inches
- Stillwater: 1.90 inches
- Andover: 1.88 inches
- North St. Paul: 1.85 inches
- Rockford: 1.84 inches
- Robbinsdale: 1.83 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.75 inches
- Somerset: 1.75 inches
- Hudson: 1.70 inches
- Hastings: 1.65 inches
- Woodbury: 1.59 inches
- River Falls: 1.59 inches
- St. Paul: 1.50 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.49 inches
Statewide rainfall totals
Statewide rainfall totals from Nov. 2–5. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Here's a look at rainfall totals across Minnesota.
- Hibbing: 4.17 inches
- Ely: 4.12 inches
- Grand Marais: 4.11 inches
- Brainerd: 3.50 inches
- Duluth: 3.16 inches
- Alexandria: 3.07 inches
- Morris: 2.78 inches
- Saint Cloud: 2.54 inches
- Hinckley: 2.05 inches
- Faribault: 2.00 inches
- Bemidji: 1.96 inches
- Owatonna: 1.94 inches
- MSP Airport: 1.90 inches
- International Falls: 1.81 inches
- La Crosse: 1.79 inches
- Cambridge: 1.71 inches
- Willmar: 1.70 inches
- Mankato: 1.64 inches
- New Richmond: 1.57 inches
- Hutchinson: 1.56 inches
- Hayward: 1.45 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 1.35 inches
- Red Wing: 1.28 inches
- Rochester: 1.14 inches
- Marshall: 0.93 inches
- Eau Claire: 0.93 inches
- Windom: 0.84 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.68 inches
What's next:
Thursday morning will start with misty conditions before gradually clearing for a cloudy, dry and cool afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and fairly seasonable temperatures on Friday. The weekend looks pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.