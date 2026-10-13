Man arrested in connection to St. Louis Park Highway 100 shooting

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The Brief St. Louis Park police say officers have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting on Highway 100. The man was arrested in Blaine after officers executed a search warrant at a residence. He was arrested on probable cause second-degree assault. The shooting closed Highway 100 for a time and left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.



St. Louis Park police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on Highway 100 on Sept. 30.

Arrest in Highway 100 shooting

What we know:

According to St. Louis Park police, around 5:40 a.m., officers executed a search warrant on the 11300 block of Johnson Street Northeast in Blaine.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on probable cause second-degree assault for his role in a Sept. 30 shooting on Highway 100 in St. Louis Park.

The man is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Our police officers and investigative teams have worked tirelessly to find the individuals accountable for bringing violence into our community," said St. Louis Park Police Chief Bryan Kruelle. "We will continue to work closely with our regional law enforcement partners as we investigate and respond to incidents impacting all of us, without stigmatizing any group of people."

The backstory:

The St. Louis Park Police Department said its officers responded to reports of a shooting near Highway 100 and Highway 7 at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Police say they found a man suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting "appears to be between occupants of multiple vehicles," according to the police department.

The southbound lanes of Highway 100 were closed between Highway 7 and Excelsior Boulevard as authorities investigated the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, or when the suspect will be officially charged.

FOX 9 does not name suspects unless they have been criminally charged.

St. Louis Park police say they won't be releasing any additional information to "avoid compromising potential evidentiary leads or investigative efforts."