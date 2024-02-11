Highland Popcorn in St. Paul opens with a mission of inclusion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new business in St. Paul is not just opening its doors to customers but also opening opportunities for people of all abilities.
Highland Popcorn is distinguished not only by its variety of mix-and-match flavors but also by its commitment to disability inclusion. This initiative is driven by a dedicated father-son duo who are at the heart of the business's operations and its inclusive mission.
