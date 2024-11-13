Higher Mille Lacs walleye limit spurs optimism from resorts

Calling all ice anglers, great news for those gearing up for the winter season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday it will continue the more relaxed walleye limit at two of the state’s largest lakes.

Resort owners on Mille Lacs Lake tell FOX 9 they are hoping for good, cold weather as well after a tough season last winter.

"We’re the unofficial walleye capital," said Tim Potoczny, owner of McQuoid’s Inn and Macs Twin Bay.

Potoczny said there are many reasons people enjoy ice fishing on Mille Lacs Lake.

"You’re away from civilization. Our rental houses are similar to this. We’ve got them to sleep anywhere from two people to eight people," said Potoczny. "You’re playing cards while you wait for a fish to bite. You hop out at 75 degrees there, warm, and start catching fish."

Some ice anglers truly enjoy the process.

"It’s the hunt. It’s trying to locate them, get them to bite," said Potoczny.

The Minnesota DNR announced on Wednesday ice anglers will be able to keep up to two walleyes on Mille Lacs Lake this winter -- two walleye that are 18 to 20 inches long or one walleye 18 to 20 inches and one walleye longer than 28 inches.

"It’s nice to be able to keep more than one this winter," said Potoczny.

The DNR points to an abundant population for this "more liberal limit." The agency also notes that regulations are set so state-licensed anglers and Ojibwe tribes can stay within its share of the harvest.

As of September 30th, state-licensed anglers had harvested 29,891 of the 91,550 pounds of walleye they were allocated for the 2024 fishing season.

Resort owners said this limit announcement will get ice anglers excited for the winter season between December 1st and February 23rd, but also know all too well from last year, it will be all weather permitting.

"It was warm, so there wasn’t a lot of ice. We were only able to get out for a few weeks," said Potoczny. "A lot of the people with the bigger houses never left shore."

Over at Upper Red Lake, the limit will be four walleyes with only one fish allowed to be longer than 17 inches.

For more information about winter fishing at Mille Lacs Lake, visit the Minnesota DNR website.