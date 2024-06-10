High water levels in Minnesota rivers causing danger in water and on trails

Across Minnesota right now, rivers are unpredictable, fast moving and dangerous due to high water levels from a recent deluge of rain.

Over the weekend, authorities in Shakopee had to perform two water rescues along the Wilkie Trail within eight hours of each other. In both cases, first responders say the individuals attempted to pass through a flooded section of the trail and got swept away.

"The gentleman called 911 and said he was stuck and clinging to a tree," recalled Sergeant Marshal Emerson of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. "It may not look that deep right now but… it's unpredictable."

The trail is in a flood plain along the Minnesota River. It is not unusual for the trail to flood.

Shakopee Fire launched a watercraft to retrieve the distressed individuals, with assistance from various agencies.

"It's not worth putting yourself in danger. Because it puts our crews in danger as well," said Shakopee Deputy Fire Chief Dave Giddings.

While the cities of Shakopee and Bloomington have now put up signs urging people to avoid the trail, FOX 9 observed several people ignoring the warnings and going past the barricades.

"With more rain coming, it's going to change," said Emerson. "It could go up, it could go down, but it's going to be quite some time before this is going to be open to the public."