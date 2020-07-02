High fire danger in northeastern Minnesota during Fourth of July weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning that fire danger remains high in northeastern area of the state as people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

DNR officials say the Arrowhead Region is "abnormally dry" with similar conditions to 2011 when the Pagami Creek wildfire burned through 93,000 acres.

Restrictions on open burning are in effect in Cook County, Lake County and the northern part of St. Louis County. While campfires are allowed, they should not be larger than 3 feet in diameter by 3 feet high. There is a campfire ban in the Superior National Forest, except for at a limited number of developed campgrounds.

So far this year, escaped campfires and fireworks have caused 40 wildfires in Minnesota, according to the DNR.

