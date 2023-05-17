Here's where the Twin Cities rank on the best cities to live in list

U.S. News and World Report’s latest list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S." is out, and the results are going to be upsetting to Vikings fans.

That’s right, the magazine known for its college and university rankings has named Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the country’s best place to live in 2023-2024.

For reference Minneapolis-St. Paul, the first Minnesota city on the list, came in at No. 35. The Twin Cities also landed behind Des Moines, Iowa (No. 19), and Buffalo, New York (No. 27).

If your confused about a methodology that could lead to such conclusions, U.S. News and World Reports explains itself here.