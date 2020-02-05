Hennepin Healthcare names Jennifer DeCubellis as new CEO

article

There is a new CEO for Hennepin Healthcare, which includes the Hennepin County Medical Center.

After a national search, Jennifer DeCubellis will lead the state’s largest safety net hospital. DeCubellis is currently an assistant Hennepin County administrator in charge of health and human services.

She led a major reform of the county's child protection system, what she called “flipping the system."

Hennepin County Medical Center has struggled with financial issues from uncompensated care and was embroiled in controversy over using ketamine on patients at the request of police.

