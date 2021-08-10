Hennepin Healthcare announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff

Hennepin Healthcare is issuing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its employees, becoming the latest Twin Cities metro hospital to make such an announcement.

Staff will be required to get their first dose of the vaccine by Oct. 1 and their second dose, if needed, by Nov. 1. Staff can request an exemption for medical reasons or religious reasons.

"The COVID vaccine is safe and the best defense available to reduce the risk of death, severe illness, and continued spread of the virus," read a press release. "Hennepin Healthcare’s decision to implement this requirement comes after collecting feedback from unvaccinated employees and allowing opportunities to address concerns or barriers."

Currently, more than 86% of Hennepin Healthcare's 7,000 staff members have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

HealthPartners, Allina Health, M Health Fairview and Essentia Health made similar vaccine requirements for employees last week.