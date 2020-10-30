Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson trades badge for vows to officiate law enforcement wedding

article

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson must wear a lot of hats, especially in a year of so much turmoil and unrest across the Twin Cities.

But there’s a title the sheriff welcomes, that the public doesn’t often get to see: Wedding officiant.

"Nothing is more important, nothing is bigger than love," said Sheriff Hutchinson.

Sheriff Hutchinson put away his badge on Friday and left his uniform at home for a leadership role of a different kind.

"I'm not a super religious guy, but marriage. I mentioned higher power, a lot of it is just two humans interacting and being better together."

Hutch as he's known to friends and colleagues is a hands-on sheriff, often seen out on the streets with fellow law enforcement, lending a helping hand when he can.

A few years ago, Hutch went online to become an official wedding officiant. Often asked by friends, family and colleagues to preside over their nuptials.

In this case, Metro Transit police officer Panhia Lor and his own Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Jacob.

"I think it’s important to know, love conquers all," said the sheriff. "Race, sexual affiliation, political affiliation, we’re all sick of political affiliations, these two are in love."

"I trust Hutch," said Panhia. "He’s someone I knew that I can go to if I ever needed help."

The sheriff tells me there is nothing better than celebrating love, telling me Friday’s wedding was particularly special because it involved two members of law enforcement.

"Law enforcement officers are humans," said Sheriff Hutchinson. "We get married like other people, we cry like other people, we have hardships. It’s a tough time for us."

The beaming couple gave the sheriff high marks afterwards for hitting on the struggles they face right now, including the pandemic, during their short, outdoor ceremony.

"It’s definitely a real feeling, yeah," said Panhia. "Some times you go out there and you’re unsure how people based on what you are wearing for the day, your uniform. How people are going to treat you, look at you, or what their judgement is. You got to just go out and do your job."

For this evening at least, all that policing and pressure put aside in the name of love, commitment, and the hope of a happily ever after.

